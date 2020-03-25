SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

