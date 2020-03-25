Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$2.15 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) received a C$2.15 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 121.65% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SES. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.69.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.97. 1,532,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,976. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million and a P/E ratio of 97.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at C$765,780.64.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

