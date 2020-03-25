Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 338.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,976. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.49. The company has a market cap of $156.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$758.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,780.64. Also, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

