Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

STB traded up GBX 48.75 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 735 ($9.67). The stock had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,301.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.86. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 680 ($8.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Paul Anthony Lynam sold 103,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.39), for a total value of £1,607,040 ($2,113,970.01).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

