Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,989 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.25% of Sensata Technologies worth $531,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE:ST opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

