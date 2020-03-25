Sentinel Price Tops $0.0006 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $21,706.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.