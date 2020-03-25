ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $307.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $307.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

NYSE:NOW traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,155. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

