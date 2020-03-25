Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0864 on Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $531,042.52 and $10.23 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sessia has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00001315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.04133779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00066267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00036835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

