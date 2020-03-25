Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SVRGF. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.