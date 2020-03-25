Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.82.

VII stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.17. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.58 million and a PE ratio of 1.05.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

