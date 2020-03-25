Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

VII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.82.

Shares of TSE:VII traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.61. 1,977,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $459.58 million and a PE ratio of 1.05. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

