Shadow Token Price Tops $0.0180 on Exchanges (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 66.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $125,770.88 and $1.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.02591232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00185876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

