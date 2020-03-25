Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 980 ($12.89). Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 837.17 ($11.01).

LON:SHB traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 645 ($8.48). The stock had a trading volume of 505,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.88. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 799.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 889.32.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

