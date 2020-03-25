Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 837.17 ($11.01).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 804.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 890.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 75.53.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

