Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. 1,839,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.