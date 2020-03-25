Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

SJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

SJR.B stock traded up C$1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.78.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

