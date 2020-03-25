Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$27.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

SJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

SJR.B stock traded up C$1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.14. 2,619,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$28.10.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

