SHIELD (XSH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $68,955.89 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.02043170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.03340718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00588756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00719956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075476 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00477126 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

