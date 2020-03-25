Shift Trading 18.7% Higher This Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Shift has a total market cap of $311,926.36 and $601.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. During the last week, Shift has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,820,617 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

