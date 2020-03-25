Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock remained flat at $$55.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.