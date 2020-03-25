ShipChain Market Cap Tops $1.52 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

