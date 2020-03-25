Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $465.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $36.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.87. Shopify has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $593.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

