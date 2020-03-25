Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington (LON:WIL)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WIL opened at GBX 121.45 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Wilmington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.58.

Get Wilmington alerts:

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.