Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HFG. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 950 ($12.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 996.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,020.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.33 million and a PE ratio of 25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

