ShowHand Hits Market Capitalization of $10,148.89 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. ShowHand has a total market cap of $10,148.89 and $3,139.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02615783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00185186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

