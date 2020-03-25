SHPING Market Cap Tops $7,071.84 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. SHPING has a market capitalization of $7,071.84 and approximately $16.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHPING has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185117 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,839,650 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

