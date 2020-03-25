SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Achieves $247,345.43

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $247,345.43 and approximately $2,994.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.02043170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.03340718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00588756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00719956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075476 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00477126 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,293,493 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

