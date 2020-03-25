Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $194.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

