Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRC stock opened at GBX 29.25 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.65. Sigmaroc has a twelve month low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71).

In related news, insider Garth Palmer acquired 117,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £50,351.28 ($66,234.25).

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

