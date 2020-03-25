Silverway Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market cap of $1.13 million and $24,730.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 67.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.03346971 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002772 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00655110 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011370 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

