Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stake Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 1,123,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

