Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $48,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SSD opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $710,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

