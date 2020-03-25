SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -4.06

Headlines about SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -4.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS SINGY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

