SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance and Livecoin. SingularDTV has a market cap of $2.89 million and $68,431.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02598259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Braziliex, Liqui, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

