Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SRE traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.09. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 61.60 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of $623.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

