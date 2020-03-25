Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 27,034,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,520,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

