SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,173 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of SITE Centers worth $52,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

SITE Centers stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

