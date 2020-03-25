SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of SITE opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

