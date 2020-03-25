SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $89.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE SITE traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. 963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $946,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,892.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,061,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,097,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,332,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.