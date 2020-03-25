Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.67 ($107.75).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SIX2 traded up €11.98 ($13.93) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €58.60 ($68.14). 328,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.59. Sixt has a twelve month low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a twelve month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28.

Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

