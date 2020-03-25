Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,512,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 62,965 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after buying an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 4,923,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,797. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

