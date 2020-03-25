Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 142,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock traded down $6.20 on Wednesday, reaching $117.77. 2,102,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,849 shares of company stock worth $18,047,115. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.74.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.