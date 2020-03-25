Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 175,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 103,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Rob L. Jones bought 15,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,310 shares of company stock worth $332,931 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 2,120,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,747. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.