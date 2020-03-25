Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,299 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

HSIC stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,505. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

