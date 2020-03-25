Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,161,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,113,000 after acquiring an additional 105,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $471,295.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $14.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -297.44 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.40.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RingCentral from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.