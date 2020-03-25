Skycoin Price Tops $0.37 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $6.32 million and $158,379.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005654 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, C2CX, Cryptopia and Iquant.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.02584702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00185573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Binance and Iquant. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

