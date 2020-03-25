Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNBR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,764. The company has a market capitalization of $664.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

