Smart Money Group LLC Buys Shares of 319,017 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 319,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,047,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 8.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 833,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,708 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,246.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 383,952 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 177,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,712,000.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 2,986,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

