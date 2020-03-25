Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 155,788 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

