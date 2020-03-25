Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.15. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

